5 Classic Songs of the Singer

American singer Mariah Carey turned 52 on Saturday. The singer has already impressed her fans with her five-octave vocal range, melismatic singing style, and signature use of the whistle register. Her singing has inspired some of the modern American pop stars Ariana Grande, who in her 2020 Netflix documentary ‘Excuse Me, I Love You’, said that her sound was heavily influenced by Mariah and the 1990s pop sound.

Mariah is sometimes also referred to as the “Songbird Supreme” and the “Queen of Christmas”. Her classic Christmas album that came out in 1994 has become a mandatory Christmas song over the years with multiple renditions from various artists. As the singer turns a year older let us take a look at her evergreen voice that will certainly cheer your spirits:

Fantasy: From the album Daydream, Fantasy is heavily inspired by hip-hop and R&B. The song describes the story of a woman’s obsession with a man and it went on to become Carey’s ninth number one single on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1995.

All I Want for Christmas: Even if you are not a Mariah Carey fan you must have listened to this song at least once especially during the time of Christmas. The song first came out in 1994 where young Mariah is seen in a Santa Claus inspired costume with white background singing about how she just wants her lover to be around her during the time of Christmas. The song has sold more than 16 million copies worldwide, making it the 11th biggest selling single of all time and has earned over $60m (£55m) in royalties.

Always Be My Baby: A love song from Mariah’s 1995 album Daydream, Always Be My Baby was co-written by Mariah alongside Seal and Jermaine Dupri. The song showcases heavy background vocals of Mariah’s lower registers, with a double-voice effect which she created by belting out the higher notes over the top.

Heartbreaker: Mariah collaborates with hip-hop artist Jay Z in this song that was released after her divorce from music executive Tommy Mottola. The song tells the story of a man who never lives up to his promises.

Obsessed: The story goes that Obsessed was an apparent diss track written in response to Eminem’s claims that Carey had dated him. Whether that is true or not, remains doubtful, but the song is well-qualified to be in your classic 90s playlist.