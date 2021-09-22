5 Cancer Survivors and Their Struggles with the Illness

Cancer impacts a lot of people at some time in their life, whether it is our own diagnosis or of a loved one. In fact, the National Cancer Institute estimates that around 38% of men and women will be diagnosed with cancer over their lifetime. Undergoing therapy is not an easy task. Those who fear the C-word should realize that individuals do recover from cancer, and the following mentioned celebrities are living proof of that. They must learn how to stay optimistic on their own to overcome difficulties and disappointments.

Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu is a well-known Indian film director. In 2004, he was diagnosed with promyelocytic leukaemia, a form of blood cancer, and the doctor had told him that he has “two months to live.” But he fought cancer valiantly. He established short-term goals for himself and began his battle with the disease. Basu’s wife was seven months pregnant with their first child, Ishana, and seeing his daughter being born was his priority.

Tahira Kashyap

Tahira Kashyap, a writer, filmmaker, and Ayushman Khurrana’s wife, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. She won her battle against the illness after having treatment which included mastectomy and chemotherapy.

“The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can’t do,” she mentioned in an Instagram post.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre, the beautiful actress who has appeared in several Hindi films and has also judged reality programmes, was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018. She was treated for it for five months in New York. When her husband brought her to New York, the doctors there informed she only had a 30% survival rate. That really got to her. She began to have negative thoughts and questioned herself. Sonali eventually stopped holding herself accountable after seeing a psychotherapist.

Yuvraj Singh

In November 2011, it was revealed that Singh has lung tumour. Three months later, it was determined that the tumour was malignant and that he had mediastinal seminoma, a germ-cell tumour between his lungs. After a tough fight with the disease, Singh not only defeated cancer but marked his return to Indian national cricket team.

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala, an Indian actress, was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer in November 2012. She travelled to New York for therapy. The actress, who is now cancer-free, has described how the sickness changed her life. In 2018, the actress published Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life, in which she wrote about how cancer gave her a new life.

