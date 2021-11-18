5 Breakfast Drinks for Weight Watchers

Losing weight is difficult, especially with so much temptation all around. The lure of junk food and sugary treats is difficult to ignore. However, once you successfully manage to resist the temptation to steer clear of fatty foods, you are already on the way to slimming down. While dieting it is very important to keep yourself full at all times in order to prevent overeating. Here are five breakfast drinks which can help you to feel full, or burn the fat while you embark on the journey to shed calories.

Green tea: Being rich in antioxidants and caffeine, this drink works wonders for your body. One single cup of green tea has around 24 mg of caffeine. It also contains a powerful antioxidant called epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which boosts metabolism and helps break down excess fat in the body.

Ginger tea: Ginger tea has a lot of anti-inflammatory properties which battle stress-causing agents and prevent cardio-vascular damage. It also improves blood sugar levels and decreases the level of LDL or bad cholesterol. Drinking ginger water helps keep your tummy full, studies suggest.

Black tea: Black tea contains around 50 mg of caffeine, which boosts your metabolism levels. It is also very rich in polyphenols since it reduces calories intake and helps in breaking down the fat.

Vegetable/fruit juice: A glass of freshly squeezed fruit juice can help you feel full, and supply you with the necessary nutrients when you’re trying to reduce your calorie intake. It is advised to drink a full glass of veggie juice early in the morning for maximum benefits.

Smoothie: A smoothie whipped up with fruits, milk and nuts can give you a power-packed meal without you having to count calories. Apart from addressing your nutritional needs, smoothies also keep your tummy full. Try banana and berry smoothies for best results.

