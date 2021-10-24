5 Bollywood Movies that Captured the Euphoria of the Festival

A favourite festival for the Hindi Film industry to depict romance is Karwa Chauth. The occasion is used as a narrative tool by many filmmakers to engage the audience with love and charm, song and dance. According to Hindu belief, wives observe a fast on this day until they can see the moon in the evening. On this Karwa Chauth, we list the most memorable scenes from Bollywood over the years.

DILWAALE DULHANIYA LE JAAYENGE (1995)

26 years after its release, the Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol romantic drama still rules everyone’s heart. In an attempt to win the hearts of Simran’s family, Raj wins the heart of the whole country. Every scene of this film is a classic but the Karwa Chauth scene is surely the cherry on the cake. Simran keeps her fast and pretends to fall sick before everyone so that Raj can come and feed her without anyone seeing them.

HUM DIL DE CHUKE SANAM (1999)

This love triangle gave us the most memorable Karwa Chauth song with Chaand chhupa badal mein as the lead couple of Salman and Aishwarya celebrate their special moment.

BAGHBAN (200)

The Karwa Chauth sequence between Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini is heartbreakingly beautiful. With both fasting for each other, the moment where Bachchan pretends to eat food and Hema catches his lie is bitter-sweet. The scene ends with a beautiful song of longing, Main yahaan tu wahaan.

THANK YOU (2011)

This Aneez Bazmee directed scene is different than the other films on this list due to its genre. It is a moment of comedic brilliance with the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan showing his comic timing. The scene is followed by a hilarious chase involving the leading men.

BIWI NO.1 (1999)

This scene is memorable because of its importance in the plot exposing Salman’character who is cheating on his wife played by Karishma Kapoor, with Sushmita Sen’s character. The final expose happens because of their pet dog and the film takes a dramatic turn with this twist.

