5 Bitter Food Items That Are a Must For Your Good Health

Bitter foods in the culinary world are usually not picked by people by choice. Due to their strong flavours, the food has a bad rap among picky eaters. It doesn’t matter how they taste, but bitter foods are nutritious, contain multiple plant-based chemicals, and can improve health and protect you against several diseases. Here, you’ll get to know why it is important for one to include more bitter foods in their diet.

Here are 5 bitter food items that are good for your health:

Fenugreek seeds

Even though the taste of fenugreek seeds is bitter, it is beneficial to health. They are loaded with minerals, vitamins, and soluble dietary fibre. Consuming fenugreek seeds protects against the problem of constipation. It also plays a pivotal role in controlling blood sugar levels. Besides, it also helps control cholesterol levels.

Bitter Gourd

As the name suggests, Bitter Gourd is distinctively bitter. But it is a powerhouse of nutrition. Consuming Bitter Gourd as a vegetable or in the form of juice is considered beneficial. Bitter gourd is rich in nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants, which play a good role in maintaining health. It also proves to be very helpful in controlling diabetes.

Green Tea

People often don’t like its taste, but drinking green tea has health benefits. Green tea helps reduce weight and strengthens immunity. It is rich in antioxidants and the polyphenols present in it help fight anti-cancer cells.

Leafy vegetables

There are many leafy vegetables such as spinach and Sarson ka saag with a bitter or astringent taste. However, nutrients like iron, calcium, vitamins, and minerals present in them benefit health in many ways and they keep you fit.

Dark Chocolate

Many people like to eat chocolate, but there are very few who prefer to eat dark chocolate due to its strong taste. But despite being bitter, dark chocolate is considered beneficial for health, unlike other chocolates. It contains zinc, copper, magnesium, iron, polyphenols, and antioxidant elements, which widens the blood vessels and as well as gives relief in inflammation.

