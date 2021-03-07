5 Best Performances By the Actor

In a career spanning close to four decades, Anupam Kher has portrayed most of his roles with aplomb. Born on this day in 1955 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, he made his debut with the Hindi movie Aagman in 1982. The versatile actor since then has played innumerable roles ranging serious, comic and negative roles to make a name for himself and become a name to reckon.

As the veteran actor turns a year older here are five of his best roles:

Saraansh (1984)

The film by Mahesh Bhatt not only changed the game for the actor who was just 29 years old in 1984, but it is one of most stand out roles he portrayed so far. The actor’s compelling performance as a retired stubborn father dealing with the loss of his only son. The role landed him his first Filmfare Award in the Best Actor category.

Daddy (1989)

The actor-director duo of Mahesh Bhatt and Anupam Kher teamed up once again for this film. The film which is also a semi- autobiographical take by the director saw Kher play a father struggling with alcohol issues and gets saved by his daughter. This time around the actor’s immense portrayal of pathos landed him a National Award (Special Mention) for his role.

Lamhe (1991)

Playing the perfect foil in this mature Yash Chopra love story, Kher in a comical role played a perfect comic partner for the female protagonist Sridevi, while also doubling as friend offering solace and reality to check to leading man Anil Kapoor.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Anupam Kher won hearts all over with his portrayal of Dharamvir Malhotra aka ‘Daddy Cool’ in this Shahrukh Khan-Kajol starrer. The versatile actor was once again at his best, aced the comic as well as emotional scenes.

A Wednesday (2008)

Playing the role of an upright ATS officer, Kher was pitted against another giant Naseeruddin Shah who played the role of a common man making his point against terrorism. The role turned out to be strongest points of his career and will remain one of his memorable performances to date.