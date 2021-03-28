5 Best Movies of the Actress

Exuding oomph, and style, Moon Moon Sen had been quite a successful star who captivated viewers with her charming screen presence. Remember her psychological thriller movie, 100 days. Having worked in films other than Bollywood and Tollywood, the gorgeous actress has acted in Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Marathi movies also. She graduated from Somerville College, Oxford, and earned a masters degree from Jadavpur University.

As the veteran actress turns 67, let’s reminisce her 5 best films:

Sirivennela: Essaying the role of Jyotirmai, the guide who donates her eyes to the blind, talented flutist, Moon Moon Sen delivered a very enchanting performance.

She had won the Nandi Award for Best Supporting Actress for this romantic movie, Sirivennela. The film was screened at various prestigious film festivals including Asia Pacific Film Festival, International Film Festival of India, Moscow film festival.

Andar Bahaar: Starring alongside Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor, Moon Moon Sen was the promising star in this crime thriller film, which was inspired by the Hollywood film, 48 Hrs. It had music by R.D.Burman.

Sheesha: Directed by Basu Chatterjee, this movie was a highly progressive film that featured Mithun Chakraborty, Moon Moon Sen in lead roles. Her character, Manisha, is an intelligent wife who solves the mystery that freed her husband of rape charges.

Bow Barracks Forever: The actress had featured in many prominent Bengali movies and ‘jatra’/plays. Anjan Dutt’s Bow Barracks Forever records one of her best performances. This movie revolves around Anglo Indians. It had an ensemble cast – Victor Banerjee, Lilette Dubey, and saw Moon Moon Sen in all her acting glory.

Baidurya Rahasya: Directed by veteran director Tapan Sinha, this was a Bengali thriller movie that revolved around theft of emerald from Lord Krishna’s temple. Moon Moon Sen, once again delivered a flawless performance.