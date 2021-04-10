5 Best Movies of the Actress

The charming, prominent English star, Daisy Ridley has been known for her electric, bold, effortless, power-packed performances in movies. The gorgeous actress’ dimpled, bright infectious smile and brilliant screen presence are a remarkable combination that render this star, disarmingly beautiful.

Daisy Jazz Isobel Ridley, popularly known as Daisy Ridley shot to stardom with the much-hyped reboot of the Star Wars movie franchise. From starring in Peter Rabbit 2, Murder on the Orient Express, to being the narrator in the Eagle Huntress, Asteroid Hunters, Daisy has been enjoying tremendous international success.

On her birthday, let’s take a look at the ravishing actress’ top 5 movies:

Ophelia: Daisy’s first-rate, beautiful performance as Ophelia was immensely appreciated by critics in this British-American romantic comedy. The film was centred around Ophelia’s perspective on Hamlet, which was an interesting take on Shakespeare’s play. The latter served as an inspiration for the novel named Ophelia by Lisa Klein, on which the movie was based. Daisy earned great reviews for this masterpiece movie made from an alternative POV. Critics showered her performance and movie with praises such as ‘intoxicating, haunting, the most visually pleasurable’.

Star Wars sequel trilogy:

The Force Awakens: She won Best Female Newcomer, Best Breakthrough Performance awards for this movie, where she played Rey, the fictional character who is a desert scavenger in the Star Wars franchise. Directed by J.J. Abrams, this is an epic space opera movie that earned her global recognition.

The Last Jedi: Daisy as Rey, the highly force-sensitive character, delivers an incredible performance, once again. This second instalment directed by Rian Johnson, revolves around Ridley’s character who goes out looking for help from Luke Skywalker.

The Rise of Skywalker: This third instalment of the trilogy was co-written, and directed by J.J. Abrams. Daisy as always leaves an impact in this ensemble cast comprising Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Lupita Nyong’o. Daisy’s character Rey leads the Resistance’s final stand along with Finn and Poe.

Chaos Walking: This sci-fi, adventure film sees Daisy as Viola Eade who is a key to secrets beyond the New World, but a girl without Noise. Apart from terrific acting from Daisy and other actors, the movie had gorgeous visuals. Directed by Doug, this American dystopian action film also stars Tom Holland, Nick Jonas.

