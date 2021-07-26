5 Benefits of Having Curd and Banana For Breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, therefore it is essential that one ensures that it is highly nutritious in nature. A mix of curd and banana is not only healthy but also requires very less preparation time. The dish is beneficial in many aspects as the potassium, Vitamin C, Vitamin B-6, magnesium, and iron content in bananas and high protein, sodium and calcium in curd helps you start the day with the right amount of nutrients.

Let’s take a look at some of the many benefits of consuming curd and banana:

Weight management

The fiber content in both banana and curd is very high, as a result the body tends to burn fat compositely faster. Further, the dish is filling in nature, so there are high chances that you will not crave your junk after having this for breakfast.

Strengthens bones

The good bacteria present in curd and the fiber in bananas enhances the calcium absorption in the body. This leads to stronger bones and lesser joint pains.

Relieves stress

The potassium in Banana helps in relaxing muscle while the sodium in curd creates muscle contraction. So a combination of these does the basic balancing act and helps in transporting the nutrients to the cells. Additionally, the tryptophan content in bananas gets converted into neurotransmitter serotonin that is said to help the body in relaxing and also elevates a person’s mood.

No constipation

There is nothing better than a clear stomach in the morning. Bananas’ fiber and curd’s good bacteria help in bowel movement which can prove to be highly beneficial for those struggling with constipation. The good bacteria in curd also help in maintaining good gut health.

High energy

The combination is a rich source of carbohydrates, potassium and vitamin B6. The dish packed with nutrients is known to boost your energy levels instantly.

