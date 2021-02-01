5 Amazing Health Benefits of Chickpeas

While we must have enjoyed a bowl of savoury, delicious chickpeas occasionally; we might not be aware that these tiny, beige coloured, almost globular legumes are not so tiny when it comes to excelling in the nutrition index.

Chickpeas also known as garbanzo beans are super-rich in protein, vitamins, minerals, fiber which make it an indispensable addition to your nutrition profile.

A fantastic substitute for meat, a popular dish at almost every household- a cup of chickpeas (28 grams) are capable of furnishing one-third of an adult’s protein requirements.

Let’s take a look at some of its wonderful, nutrient-dense health benefits:

Regulates blood pressure

Reap the amazing blood pressure control mechanism benefits from chickpeas. High blood pressure can be managed with a daily, sufficient, intake of potassium, which is around 4700 mg. From 1 cup of chickpeas, you get 474 mg potassium.

Improves cardiac health

Another benefit of chickpeas is that you can ensure adequate nutrition supply to your heart by its intake. As it is loaded with selenium, magnesium, potassium, vitamin B, fiber, iron- you can safely indulge in the goodness of chickpeas while it automatically takes care of your heart risks, lowers LDL cholesterol.

Controls blood sugar

To keep diabetes at bay or even control its fluctuation, have chickpeas. 1 cup of chickpeas contain 12.5 grams of fiber- a quantity that is highly beneficial for diabetics. Due to its low glycemic index, and the presence of the starch amylose, body absorbs and digests chickpeas gradually. Thus, it prevents sudden insulin spikes in the blood.

Boosts bone health and haemoglobin levels

Being an excellent source of iron, calcium, vitamin C, A, E, folate, antioxidants, and other nutrients, chickpeas contribute heavily to one’s bone maintenance and enhance the body’s iron absorption capacity. Therefore, osteoporosis and anemia can be taken care of with the consumption of nutrient-dense chickpeas.

Improves digestion

Chickpeas have soluble dietary fiber called raffinose which helps the colon in the digestive process. It maintains that the digestive tract is healthy and experiences regularity by flushing out toxins. Reap its advantage to the fullest to get overall gut health.

Therefore chickpeas being loaded with all the essential nutrients that the body requires could easily secure an absolutely delicious top position in your diet plan.