4 Yoga Poses that will Aid Recovery From Dengue

Recently, a spike in dengue cases has been observed in several cities of India, especially among children. The current environment is offering a conducive environment for the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes, which is a vector for several arboviruses including dengue and Zika virus. The rising number of dengue cases has alarmed the authorities to take preventive measures. However, people are advised to take precautions at their personal level too. From wearing full sleeves to avoiding stagnant water at homes are some basic measures one should follow.

But in case you get infected, good nutrition, rest, and some gentle yoga poses can help you recover from the disease. Even if you are fine and healthy, including a couple of yoga poses and asanas, like Malasana, Vajrasana, and Paschimottanasana along with Bhramari pranayama, won’t cause any harm.

Vajrasana (Thunderbolt pose)

Sit on your knees and rest your pelvis on your heels. Make sure that your heels are slightly apart from each other. Now, place your palms on your thighs, straighten your spine and look forward.

Malasana (Garland pose)

Stand straight with your arms by the sides. Slowly, bend your knees to lower the pelvis and place it over your heels. Make sure that the feet remain flat on the floor. (You may either place your palms on the floor or if possible join them in front of your chest)

Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bend)

Sit in Dandasana, wherein your legs are stretched out forward. (bend your knees slightly only if needed). Now, lift your arms up and keep your back straight. Exhale and bend forward, take your arms to your toes and try to grip with your fingers. Hold your body in this posture for 10 seconds.

Brahmari Pranayama

Sit in any of the poses, Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana, which is comfortable for you. Straighten your spine and close your eyes. Place your thumbs on the flap outside your ear, the index finger should be on the forehead, your middle finger on the Medial Canthus, and the ring finger on the corner of your nostril. While performing this pranayama, make sure your mouth is closed.

Inhale, hold it for 10 seconds and exhale slowly making a buzzing sound.

