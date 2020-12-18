4 Common Types of Sugar and How They Affect Your Health

Sugar gets a terrible reputation where health is concerned, and it’s all thanks to the fact that excessive sugar consumption through beverages, junk food, processed foods, sweets and desserts is associated with a number of chronic diseases. Diabetes, obesity, heart disease, metabolic diseases and even some cancers are linked to excessive sugar consumption. Yet, it’s very important to remember that not all sugars are the same.

Understanding sugars

Sugar is the generic name given to a type of carbohydrate which is naturally sweet (in varying degrees). The foods we consume are broken down by the body; sugar is one of the major types of macronutrients that provide energy through this metabolic process. Harvard Health Publishing explains that there are two subtypes of sugar. Monosaccharides or simple sugars have one molecule and include glucose, fructose and galactose.

Disaccharides have two molecules consisting of a combination of monosaccharides. For example, sucrose is made of a molecule each of glucose and fructose, lactose is made of one molecule of glucose and another of galactose, and maltose is made of two glucose molecules. Most fruits and some vegetables naturally consist of glucose and fructose and so does honey and the commonly used table sugar. Lactose is found in dairy products and maltose is found in germinating grains.

The most commonly available and used of these sugars are glucose, fructose, sucrose and lactose. Each of them has a very different role to play and contributions to make to your health. Here’s what you should know about these common types of sugar.

1. Glucose – the one you can’t do without

Glucose is your body’s key source of energy, so maintaining proper levels of this nutrient is vital for your health. A 2018 study in the journal Clinical Diabetes explains that once the food you eat is broken down and glucose is released, it stimulates the release of insulin in the pancreas. From this stage, glucose and insulin are distributed throughout the body to fuel each and every cell. Too little or too much glucose in your bloodstream can both have harmful effects on your health. The former can lead to low blood sugar, weakness dizziness, anxiety and irritability. The latter can cause type 2 diabetes if left uncontrolled.

2. Fructose – health hazard or harmless

The above-mentioned study also explains that fructose, unlike glucose, does not stimulate the release of insulin. Instead, it’s transported to the liver which uses fructose molecules to produce glycogen, lactate, glucose and triglycerides. While this may seem straightforward and safe, research into fructose since the 1970s suggests that high fructose consumption is extremely dangerous and increases the risk of diabetes, metabolic syndrome and cardiovascular diseases.

This, as a study in the European Journal of Nutrition in 2016 suggests, is primarily because most sugary beverages contain high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS). HFCS suppresses the release of essential hormones like leptin, ghrelin and insulin, which messes up the metabolism, increases inflammation and causes diseases. However, it’s important to note that HFCS is made of varying ratios of fructose and glucose and just fructose cannot be blamed for the ill-effects of HFCS. Moreover, fructose sourced from fruits, vegetables and even honey and consumed in controlled amounts has more health benefits than potential harm. So, in the case of fructose, the source matters.

3. Sucrose – silent but dangerous enough

This disaccharide is made with a combination of glucose and fructose, just like HFCS, but sucrose doesn’t enjoy the same infamy as its close cousin does. Sucrose is naturally found in sugarcane, beetroot, maple syrup, dates and honey – and none of these food sources can be deemed unhealthy when consumed in moderation. However, a new study in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism suggests that beverages that contain sucrose suppress the production of hormones like leptin, ghrelin and glucagon and interfere with hunger and satiety. Once again, the food source of sucrose would decide the effect it has on your health.

4. Lactose – why some people have intolerance

Lactose plays an important role, especially when you’re a baby. The galactose molecule in this sugar is linked with the creation of ABO blood types. What’s more, lactose helps the body break down essential minerals like calcium, zinc and copper and aids their absorption too. However, an enzyme called lactase is necessary to process lactose and many people produce very little of it. This causes lactose intolerance, which is a digestive disorder. Avoiding all sources of lactose is very important for people with lactose intolerance but this sugar is safe for others.

For more information, read our article on Lactose intolerance.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.