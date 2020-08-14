3 Simple Exercises to Tone Your Arms

Toned arms don’t just hold aesthetic appeal for most women and men but also help in your daily chores and functioning. Building strength in any part of the body requires the right exercise and lots of practice. In the case of arms, any weight lifting exercise, be it external weight or your own body weight, can help in toning them. Here we will talk about three such exercises which can help you tone your arms at home.

If you have weak bones or have a back-related issue, consult your doctor before practising any of these exercises.

1. Triceps Box Dip

For this exercise, you would require some furniture like some chair or a box which is not higher than your waist. As the name suggests, this exercise works on strengthening your triceps.

How to do it:

Turn your back against the box, lower your body to place your hands on the box and place your hips at the edge.

Shift your hips and lower body forward, till there is a 3 to 6-inch gap between your back and the box.

Extend your legs in front of you, so you can comfortably lower your body in front of the box without hitting it. Your legs should be making a right angle at the knee.

Now bend your arms to lower your body. Do not sit on the ground but stop just short of it.

Straighten your arms to bring your body back up again. This is one rep.

Do 2 sets of 8 reps each.

2. Push-up

Push-ups are a very popular exercise. It helps in the toning of the arms and also improves your overall balance. You need a mat or smooth surface for this exercise.

How to do it:

Get down on all fours. Place your palms flat on the floor, directly under your shoulders. Now move your feet back and straighten your legs to come into a full plank position.

Ground your toes into the floor, while stabilizing your lower half.

Tighten your core and flatten your back so that your entire body is straight and neutral.

Slowly lower your body towards the floor. Keep going down until your chest or chin touches the ground. While lowering your body, make sure that your neck is straight.

Do not stick your butt out or dip it low at any point during the move. Keep the body straight.

Your arms should not flare out, so must keep your elbows tucked close to your body.

To get up, push with your hands against the ground until your arms are fully extended at the elbows and you’re back in the full plank position.

Repeat these pushups as many times as you can do with proper form. You can work your way up as you build your strength.

3. Shoulder fly

Shoulder fly is also known as lateral raises. This exercise works on the deltoid muscle, which is the triangular-shaped muscle covering the shoulder joint. For this exercise, you will need a resistance band.

How to do it:

Stand at the centre of the resistance band. Bend forward from your waist and grab the handles of the resistance band in each hand.

Now stand straight again, keeping your feet together.

Lift your arms out to the sides while keeping your shoulders pressed down. Make sure that your knees are not bent.

Take the handles as high as you can and then slowly bring your arms back down to your sides.

Repeat this 10 to 12 times.

For more information, read our article on Triceps workout.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.