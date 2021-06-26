3 Easy Home Remedies To Reduce Eye Strain

In the past year or so, with most of us stuck to our laptops and smartphones, eye strain has become a common problem people are facing. It is a must that you see the doctor if there is something serious or if you are having trouble in vision. If it is just strain in the eyes, then there are some home remedies that can comfort you.

Cold water

Hours of work in front of screens can cause irritation and pain. The easiest way out of the situation is to take a break and splash the eyes with cold water. This helps in lowering the temperature of the eyes, making you feel more relaxed and refreshed.

Rose water

It is no secret that rose water has anti-inflammatory properties. Serious disorders like conjunctivitis can be cured with the use of rose water. The water can also help in reducing eye strain. You just simply need to mix rose water with normal water and pat your eyes with a cotton ball soaked with rose water.

Basil and mint

From an early age, we have been told several benefits of basil by our parents and grandparents. And indeed the plant has countless therapeutic effects. If you leave basil and mint in the water overnight, and then splash or pour the water on your eyes, the strain will be considerably less.

There you have it, three most simple and cost-effective ways to deal with eye strain.

