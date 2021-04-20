3 Easy, Healthy Lunch Recipes You Can Make In Under 15 Minutes

Managing your diet when you are working from home can be a tough thing. While you are in the comfort of your home, taking enough time out of your work schedule to cook is not often possible. So, what do you do? Most of us resort to ordering meals online but let’s be honest, nothing comes close to home-cooked food. If you have had enough of restaurant-cooked meals and are looking for easy recipes, look no further.

Here you can find three quick and easy recipes that can be prepared in 15 minutes or less:

Tehri: If you are a fan of rice, you must try making tehri for your lunch. It’s easy to make, all you need is a cooker, rice, some veggies and oil to fry them.

Heat the cooker and pour some oil in it. Add coriander, cumin, bay leaves and splutter them before adding onion and chillies. Sauté the onion to golden or light brown then add spice powder — garam masala, jeera powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder and salt.

Continue sautéing this mixture, and add vegetables like tomatoes, potatoes, beans, cauliflower, carrots and peas. Fry them before putting rice in the cooker, followed by water (for every cup of rice add 1.5 cup water). Cover the lid of the cooker and wait for 1 whistle (medium flame). Tada! you are ready to enjoy it with curd or pickle.

Poha: Poha is a great breakfast option but it can also be eaten for lunch while working from home. It’s easy to cook, tasty and satiates hunger.

Chop onion, tomatoes, potatoes, chillies and any other vegetable that you would like to add. Now heat a pan with half tablespoon oil and fry peanuts until golden and crunchy. Next, take a fresh pan and heat it with oil and add 3/4 teaspoon of cumin seed and let it splutter and add onion, some chillies and curry leaves to this. Sauté this mix for 2 -3 minutes and add tomatoes. You can add cubes of cut potato, followed by turmeric, salt, and cover the pan with a lid.

Soak the poha (flattened rice) and clean it with water. However, be careful to do it quickly because leaving the flattened rice in the water for long can make it soggy. Now add the soaked poha, roasted peanuts and mix them well before covering the pan again. Remove the lid after 2-3 minutes and garnish the poha with lemon juice and coriander leaves. Your poha is ready to eat!

Oatmeal Smoothie: If you love liquid diets and looking for a recipe that is filling and tasty, try an oatmeal smoothie. Preparing this healthy drink is extremely simple.

Start by adding oats to a blender jar and grind it fine. Now, add other ingredients like frozen banana, peanut butter, maple syrup, almond milk/ milk to the jar and blend the contents into a smooth consistent mixture. Pour it in a glass and enjoy your refreshing smoothie.

Sources: https://www.indianhealthyrecipes.com/veg-tehri-recipe/, https://www.indianhealthyrecipes.com/poha-recipe-kanda-batata-poha/ and https://www.wellplated.com/oatmeal-smoothie-recipe/

