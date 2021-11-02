3 Easy Healthy Ladoo Recipes You Can Try This Festive Season

Diwali 2021: This festive season try these healthy ladoos without counting the calroies

This Diwali, don’t compromise on your sweet cravings. Instead, try these healthy ladoos

Diwali is all about lights, good food and most importantly sweets! While a lot of us are already diet conscious, this Diwali let’s not compromise on our sweet cravings. There are multiple alternatives for Diwali sweets which are healthy, too! Here are 3 such recipes of health ladoos from the kitchen of Natasha Sandeep, Founder, Goodness in a Bite.

Ragi and Assorted Nuts

Add a healthy twist to your ladoos this year with the Ragi and Assorted Nuts Ladoo

Makes: 6-8 Laddu

Ingredients

Ragi: 1 cup

Ghee: 4 tbsp

Jaggery: 1/2 cup

Assorted nuts: A handful (almonds, cashews, pistas, walnuts)

Method

  • Dry roast nuts, finely chop them and keep aside
  • Take a non stick pan add ghee and slow roast ragi till it turns a darker shade (around 10 mins) keep asie
  • Take jaggery in the same kadhai, add 3 tbsp water and cook till jaggery melts completely. Now add the roasted ragi powder and nuts and mix. Let it cool for sometime and roll

Oats & Dark Chocolate Ladoo

Make it special this year with healthy Oats and Dark Chocolate Ladoos

Makes: 6-8

Ingredients

Oats: 1/4 cup

Almonds and Hazelnut: 1/4 cup

Soft Dates: 1/2 cup

Vanilla essence: 1/4 TSP

Peanut butter: 2 tbsp

Dark chocolate chips: 1/2 cup

Method

  • Roast oats, nuts, coconut separately
  • Add all the ingredients in a food processor and pulse a few times till the ingredients come together as a sticky dough
  • Roll into balls and keep aside
  • Melt dark chocolate in the microwave, dunk these balls and coat them well in chocolate and chill for 4 hours.

Moong Dal Ladoo

This festive season will be incomplete without the Moong Dal Ladoo

Makes: 6-8

Moong Dal: 1 cup

Jaggery: 1/2 cup

Ghee: 4 tbsp

Elaichi: 1/2 tsp

Method

  • Roast moong dal on slow gas for 5 mins. powder it, sieve it and keep it aside
  • Take a pan, add ghee and slow roast this powder for 12-15 mins. Switch off the gas and cool the mixture
  • Add grated jaggery and elaichi to this mixture and pulse this in a blender till the dough comes together
  • Add roasted almonds to the dough and hold ladoos

