2022 To Have 4 Solar, Lunar Eclipses. Here’s All You Need To Know About Date, Time

There will be a total of 4 lunar and solar eclipses in 2022. As per the Hindu calendar, Solar Eclipse and Lunar Eclipse are considered extremely important events. Two solar and two lunar eclipses are going to occur this year. The first solar eclipse will occur on April 30, 2022. After 15 days, on May 15, the year 2022 will witness the first lunar eclipse. The last solar eclipse of 2021 will be seen on December 4.

As per astrologers, a total of 41 solar eclipses take place in 18 years, but a maximum of five eclipses can happen in a year. So today we have brought you the details of the date and time of the upcoming eclipses.

Solar eclipses in 2022

Panchang says that the first Surya Grahan of the year 2022 will occur on 30 April, Saturday. The timings will be from 12:15 pm to 04:07 pm. This will be a partial eclipse, whose effect will be seen in South/West America, Pacific Atlantic and Antarctica.

The second solar eclipse of the year 2022 will happen on Tuesday, October 25. This will also be a partial eclipse. It will start on Tuesday, October 25 at 16:29:10 and will last till 17:42:01 to be seen in Europe, South/West Asia, Africa and Atlantica. This eclipse will not be seen in India.

Lunar Eclipse in 2022

The first Chandra Grahan of the year 2022 will start from 7.02 am on May 15 and 16 and will last till 12.20 am. Both these eclipses will be full lunar eclipses.

This will be the first lunar eclipse to be effective in India as well. Its effect will also be visible in Southern/Western Europe, South/West Asia, Africa, North America, South

America, Pacific, Atlantic, Antarctica, and the Indian Ocean.

The Sutak period will be more effective during the eclipse period, so you will have to be more careful during this time. The Sutak period starts 9 hours before the lunar eclipse, which will end at the end of the lunar eclipse.

The second last lunar eclipse of the year 2022 will last from 1:32 pm to 7.27 pm on November 8. This will be a total lunar eclipse. During this, the Sutak period will be more effective. Its effect will also be seen in Southern/Eastern Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic and the Indian Ocean, including India.

