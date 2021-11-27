1st Test: The time I walked in, I knew that ball is keeping low, says KS Bharat | Cricket News

Bharat was included in the playing after Wriddhiman Saha had to be taken out due to the stiffness in his neck.
“Normally, I was doing my morning routine and then the support staff told me to get ready. I only had 12 minutes to get set for the game,” KS Bharat told Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin in a video posted on BCCI TV.
Special: @ashwinravi99 takes centre stage to interview Mr. Fifer @akshar2026 & Super sub @KonaBharat. 👏You don’t… https://t.co/tcf7JodvpW
— BCCI (@BCCI) 1638025709000
Talking about his catch which dismissed the Kiwi batter Will Young, Bharat said, “I knew the time I walked in that the ball is keeping low, so the best chance is to be behind the ball and keep making adjustments.”
Meanwhile, Axar Patel also spoke about his low-arm ball that dismissed Tom Blundell and said that such deliveries won’t let the batter do anything.
“Tom was playing defensive, so I switched to low-arm bowling. Such type of delivery won’t give time to batter to prepare for anything, and I just got him,” said Axar Patel.
Coming to the match, at stumps on Day 3, India’s score read 14/1 with the hosts leading New Zealand by 63 runs. For India, Cheteshwar Pujara (9*) and Mayank Agarwal (4*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.