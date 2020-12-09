School Debate held on Legal Aid Service

Bureau Chief: The more alternative disputes are settled, the more the people will benefit. The debate competition was held on Tuesday (December 8) at 4:00 pm in the conference room of the District Judge’s Court. District Legal Aid and YPSA initiated a debate competition on ‘Alternative Dispute Resolution, the more the people benefit’.

Cox’s Bazar Government Boys ‘High School and Cox’s Bazar Government Girls’ High School participated in the competition. Cox’s Bazar Government Boys ‘High School argued for and against Cox’s Bazar Government Girls’ High School. Both sides present their statements through arguments. Cox’s Bazar Government Boys High School won the competition through their arguments.

The best speaker was Maruf Ibn Hasan. District Legal Aid Officer and Senior Assistant Judge Moytree Bhattacharjee presided over the function. He advised the speakers to present information including information sources while presenting information on any subject. The judge was in charge, District Legal Aid Officer and Senior Assistant Judge Moytree Bhattacharjee,

Assistant Judge Fahima Sattar, Assistant Judge Saima Afrin Hima. At the end of the debate competition, the headmasters of the two schools expressed their views. Also present at the occasion were the headmasters of the school Mr. Nasir Uddin and the teachers of the school including Ram Mohan Sen, Panel lawyers, Journalist Promoting Peace and Justice – Cox’s Bazar Project Manager Joynal Abedin and others.