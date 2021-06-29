’14 Phere’ Starring Kriti Kharbanda and Vikrant Massey to Release in July on Zee5

Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda starrer film 14 Phere, directed by National award winner Devanshu Singh will release in July on digital platform Zee 5.

Vikrant said, “‘14 Phere’ has been made for the Indian heartland filled with drama, comedy, quirkiness and a lot more. It will definitely be a great watch for families who can watch it together. It is highly relatable, and I hope the viewers thoroughly enjoy themselves.”

Kriti added, “I remember the first time I read the script of ’14 Phere’, it was everything I was looking for. Drama, emotion, relatability and a strong character. Aditi has become a part of my personality in more ways than one. I can’t wait for the audiences to watch the story unfold. Imagine the drama and chaos of a typical Indian wedding, and then multiply that by two. The viewers are surely in for a joyride.”

“After ‘Chintu Ka Birthday’, I was looking for a script that resonated with my sensibilities. Manoj Kalwani’s ’14 Phere’ is all of that and much more. It’s an engaging story. A roller coaster ride that has its heart in the right place. It’s a family entertainer with songs and values. I am very positive about the film warming hearts and making our audience smile, said director Devanshu.

14 Phere also starring Gauahar Khan in pivotal role is by Manoj Kalwani. The film is a social comedy.

