13 Movie Sequels That are Stuck Due to Covid

The coronavirus pandemic has led to delay in film releases across the globe. Movie sequels have also suffered for which fans have waited with bated breath. In Indian cinema, much awaited movie sequels are still undecided over their fate- whether to go on OTT or wait for normalcy to return for a theatrical release. As movie producers mull on the decision of releasing their films and a strategy for it, we take a look at movie sequels that are stuck in production or await release.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu were expected to arrive with Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel in 2020. The filming had also begun in the sets in Lucknow and Mumbai before the first lockdown was enforced in March 2020. Since then, the horror comedy sequel is hitting one roadblock after another. Shooting on the project is still left.

Dostana 2

Gay comedy Dostana sequel was much anticipated by the fans. Film producer Karan Johar has cast Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and a newcomer in the film and shooting had begun before the pandemic. However, in the past six months, Kartik has dropped out of the film, leaving the makers to find a new face for the movie and restart the shoot from the scratch.

KGF: Chapter 2

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is being looked forward to bythe fans for the longest time. It also introduces Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt, as Rocky Bhai (Yash) returns in his out-and-out action avatar. However, after a teaser reveal, the movie is stuck, awaiting a strategy for release.

Badhaai Do

Family comedy Badhaai Do had wrapped up shooting in March 2021. Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao will be the faces in the sequel. But post the March update, there has been no news of the film’s release date yet.

Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria fronted Heropanti sequel had commenced shoot earlier this year and the lead actor had also completed one schedule of the film without making any noise. It was also announced that Heropanti 2 will be releasing on December 3 later in the year but in the pandemic, there has be no news of the film resuming shoot still.

Ek Villain Returns

Ek Villain sequel was shooting in Mumbai up until the lockdown was imposed and makers started scrambling to nearby locations like Goa, Gujarat and Hyderabad. Mohit Suri and unit also shifted to Goa to shoot with Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria but returned back soon. The sequel, also co-starring John Abraham and Disha Patani, has not resumed shoot post the lockdown in Mumbai. It is eyeing February 2022 release.

Bunty Aur Babli 2

Bunty Aur Babli sequel has been awaiting release for he longest time. Earlier, in March, it had announced a release date but deferred it due to second wave of Covid. The film will feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.

Hungama 2

After waiting for a long time, makers of Hungama sequel have finally announced that the movie will be getting a direct-to-digital release. It has been many months since the film completed shooting but it has still not got a release date on digital.

Kick 2

Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and film producer Sajid Nadidadwala had announced kick sequel in August 2020. Neither has the film begun shooting yet nor has there been any news of how things are unfolding in the pre-production stage. Salman, meanwhile, has got busy with his other films.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan had begun shoot for Tiger franchise’s third film earlier this year. After the second Covid wave, the set was dissolved in Mumbai and the shooting has bot begun yet. It will introduce Emraan Hashmi has the villain.

Satyameva Jayate 2

Satyameva Jayate 2 has wrapped up production long time back. It has been shuffling release date amid the pandemic. There is no update still on its theatrical debut.

Indian 2

Kamal Haasan’s political ambitions have put Indian 2 on hold. Now, Shankar is embroiled in a legal battle with Lyca Productions over completion of film’s shooting. Meanwhile, Shankar has announced a Bollywood film with Ranveer Singh as well.

Chandramukhi 2

In April 2020, Raghava Lawrence has annouced Chandramukhi sequel. Earlier this year, he had to clarify the film has not been shelved. As per reports, it was supposed to go on the floors in May. But there is no news still of the film starting shoot.

Will the wait be worth it?

