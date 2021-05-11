10 WAYS TO COPE WITH A NEW WORKPLACE: AN INTERN’S GUIDE

Hello there! If you have got an internship in a respected organization recently or looking for one then this blog is for you. Take a look, it won’t take much time.

It is amazing how so many organizations are giving internship opportunities to fresh graduates in the corporate sector. On top of that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some organizations are even allowing youngsters who are enrolled in a graduation program for both physical and virtual internships. In this scenario, some of them will get their first internship and are waiting to explore their first professional experience in the practical work sector. If you are one of those people who are on their first corporate internship, then Congratulations! You are going to get some fascinating experiences to add to your professional life.

It is no surprise that people with no prior experience face a lot of trouble coping with their very first professional work environment. Hey! Hey! Hey! Don’t think I am trying to make you worried. I am here to share some tips with you to make your upcoming days easier in your new internship. Here are 10 basics you need to know if you want to fit in your new office without a hitch;

Read, Research and Know Your Organization

The organization you are working for obviously has a goal. You have to know it and understand it. If you want to fit in there, do your research and know their history, performance, activities, rules and regulations, and set your mind to present yourself accordingly.

You Must Follow the Chain of Command

‘Never try to go over your boss’s head’– remember this till the last day of your job. Have a clear idea of to whom you are responsible. Never go to the superior authority directly if it is not necessary.

Embrace Your Office Culture

Being in a new office is always exciting. You have to embrace it as if you are in your second home. Introduce yourself to your colleagues as soon as possible. Know about some key facts about them also. Try to explore the etiquettes they follow and make yourself comfortable around them. It’s okay to get a cultural shock in a new environment. Take your time and try to blend in.

Can’t Find Your Office? Here Is a Tip!

If you are a virtual intern you can say that ‘I do not have an office’, so there is no question of embracing office culture or etiquettes. It sounds legit though, right? It is a big ‘No No’. If you are working from home then your home is your office and you still have to maintain the protocols and culture of your workplace.

Be Actively Responsible

A good performer is always welcome. Know your team and respect your teammates. Do not try to step back from big responsibilities. Take a step forward to participate in any task and keep doing your job as the management demands. Do not hesitate to express your thoughts and opinions when it is needed. Always try to keep in touch with your teammates and your supervisor to know what is going on and what is coming next.

Hit the ‘On’ Button to All Your Notifications

In this virtual span, it is impossible to ignore any notice in social media. It will be considered irresponsible if you miss any text from your office. So, do not forget to keep all your notifications on and keep yourself updated on all the social media platforms. Check your mails, messages, and inbox from time to time to be notified if anything new is there.

Commitment is the key

No matter how hardworking an intern you are, if you are not committed to the organization, you will never be considered a good employee. So, do not just work for money or a certificate or a recommendation letter. Be respectful and truly committed to your organization. It will elevate your personality to work for some big platforms in the future.

Take Criticism Professionally Not Personally

An internship is a learning opportunity. Never forget you have to learn from your mistakes. When your senior will criticize you for any of your activities, do not freak out and never take that personally. Remember, if you cannot take constructive criticism, you will never be able to survive in the harsh and competitive reality of corporate jobs. Try to understand the criticism and find out your mistakes. Then try to not repeat it. It is that simple.

Make A Routine

Trust me! It will help you a lot if you maintain a routine to balance your personal life and your life as an internee. You will hardly find any time to spend with your loved ones and yourself when you will be fully involved in your professional life. So, learn to manage your time from the beginning. An internship is a busy journey. A well-organized routine can help you to sort your time out with all the necessary things you need to do.

Keep Patience

Last but not least. I know you are going through a lot of pressure to prove yourself in the professional field. Please do not lose your patience. Try to keep calm. Do not rush. Working in a new office is like being in a new relationship. You cannot take it from a ‘first date’ to a ‘marriage’. You both need time to adjust to each other. So, take time in your journey and you will see the result.

In conclusion, I want to say that, coping up in a new workplace is all about perspective. Besides your own, you also have to understand the perspective of your authority and your teammates and act accordingly. It does not matter whether you are doing an internship physically or virtually, the importance is all the same. Try to activate a learning point of view. Learn to accept your flaws. There is always scope for you to do better and to grow. Be hardworking and committed as an intern. It will help you to build yourself as a professional and efficient person for your future career.

Nabila Mostafa

Intern of Admin & HR Department

YSSE