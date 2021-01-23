10 Quotes by the Artist on Life, Success and Art

“A true artist is not one who is inspired but one who inspires others”.

The speaker of these wondrous words is none other than the legend, the master painter, Salvador Dali. The marvel that he was, and still continues to be even years after his death. His quotes seemed to cover a wide array of subjects and evidently stemmed from profound understanding and extremely thorough observations on various spheres of life.

He was known for his outbursts, eccentricities, bizarre ways of being. Nevertheless, this Spanish talent never ceased to be touted as the world’s one of the most creative, passionate, renowned artists. An artist whose outlook, interpretation was beyond the ordinary. On his death anniversary let’s revive the genius’ memories by recounting his quotes:

1. “Intelligence without ambition is a bird without wings.”

2. “Surrealism is destructive, but it destroys only what it considers to be shackles limiting our vision.”

3. “Begin by learning to draw and paint like the old masters. After that, you can do as you like; everyone will respect you.”

4. “Every morning when I wake up, I experience an exquisite joy —the joy of being Salvador Dalí— and I ask myself in rapture: What wonderful things is this Salvador Dalí going to accomplish today?”- Dali on being Dali

5. “I don’t do drugs. I am drugs.”

6. “Everything alters me, but nothing changes me.”

7. “Have no fear of perfection- you’ll never reach it.”

8. “You have to systematically create confusion, it sets creativity free. Everything that is contradictory creates life.”

9. “The thermometer of success is merely the jealousy of the malcontents.”

10. “The secret of my influence has always been that it remained secret.”

Just like his renowned surrealist painting The Persistence of Memory, his quotes continue to persist in our mindscape.