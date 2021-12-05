10 Foreign Banks And Their Hqs In India

International Day of Banks is celebrated on December 4 to recognise the importance of multilateral and international development banks in financing sustainable developments. United Nations also observes the day in recognition of the vital role of banking systems in Member State in contributing to the improvement of the standard of living. India is now one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. From April to September 2020, India received the highest Foreign Direct Investment. As of now, there are around 46 Foreign banks that are operating in India in 2021.

Citi Bank

Citi Bank is a multinational bank located in New York (USA) since 1812. Around 25 lakh customers are associated with the bank across India, with 43 branches and 750 ATMs.

Doha Bank

Doha is an International Bank that was established in 2014. The headquarters are in Qatar with 3 branches in the Indian cities of Mumbai, Chennai and Kochi.

Bank of America

Another foreign bank that enjoys its headquarters in India is the Bank of America, situated in the USA, as the name suggests. With around 5 branches in India, the bank supports international transactions between India and America.

Barclays Bank

The UK-based bank present in India since 1990 employs over 23,000 people in banking, technology and other services. Headquartered in Mumbai, the bank has 7 branches in the country.

HSBC India

HSBC Bank is the subordinate of the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation. There are around 24 branches of the bank in India. Interestingly, the bank is known to offer India its first ATM in 1987.

Deutsche Bank

The Deutsche Bank has its roots in Frankfurt, Germany. The Indian subordinate of the bank was established in 1980, in the financial capital of the country, Mumbai.

Standard Chartered Bank

Headquartered in London, England, the British multinational bank Standard Chartered Bank employs around 87,000 people and has more than 1,200 branches spread across 70 countries.

Royal Bank of Scotland

Known as one of the most reputable banks in the world, the Royal Bank of Scotland was founded in 1921. Established in India in 2003, the bank has around 10 branches in the nation.

DBS Bank

DBS bank is a Singaporean multinational banking and financial services organisation. With its global strength, the bank has managed to get a spot among the world’s 15 safest banks in the world.

