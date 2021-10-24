ガールズ シューズ ベアパウ Bearpaw Girl’s Bethany Ankle-High Leather Boot :e142652437145:パンダストア – 通販

以下 英文ですが仕入れ先からの説明文となります。

Bearpaw Girl’s Bethany アンクル レザー ブーツBearpaw Girl’s Bethany Ankle-High Leather BootMPN:BBG3391611, Title:Bearpaw Girl’s Bethany Ankle-High Leather Boot, Style:Boot, AreaTrend Catalog #:1681978474, Collection:Bethany, Features 1:Fashion Trend: Ankle-High Leather Boot, Description:You always want the very best for your children. From the time they were born right up until the time they start making decisions on their own and beyond, you know that you want to offer them the finest that there is and to always be there for them. To give them the very best in order for them to achieve whatever goals they have in life you can start in their early years by making the very best of the simple choices for them. Strange as it might seem, the best shoes for their developing and growing feet will give them the best head-start in this world that they deserve in order to successfully thrive. And that’s where Bearpaw shoes come into play. A Bearpaw pair of shoes not only give their little feet the start that they deserve, but will continue to play an important role with them as they grow. The specially designed rubber sole in combination with Bearpaw’s exclusive low heels heels add a degree of comfort and support that’s unmatched with other brand names. Throw in the Bearpaw’s recognition in the industry for quality, style, and popularity, and you come away with a pair of shoes for your child that will continue to gently ease them into their next stage in life. So don’t just purchase any old brand of shoe off the local shelf and expect it to perform like a premier name-brand shoe like this. Instead treat your children to the one name that has shown time and time again that they actually care about your life choices for your children. The name brand shoe that actually has a rich and lively history of doing things right. Bearpaw name shoes. The name you can trust.e142652437145