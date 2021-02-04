​Shehnaaz Gill Posts Gorgeous Pic in Kashmir’s Traditional Attire and Fans are Drooling Over It

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share some of her gorgeous pictures from the Kashmir valley. The singer-cum-actress is shooting with rapper Badshah for his next music video in Kashmir. In her latest clicks, Shehnaaz is seen wearing a traditional Kashmiri outfit and has captioned the image with a red heart. Fans are falling in love with her adorable pictures and are also showering lots of comments praising her.

Shehnaaz, who is also referred to as Katrina Kaif of Punjab, is very active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her activities by sharing photos and videos. She is being followed by 6.8 million people on her Instagram account. Both Shehnaaz and Badshah have been sharing pictures from the wonderful location, leaving fans excited about the song which is expected to release by the month end.

The Punjabi actress on February 3 shared an image of her with Badshah. In the click, she was seen leaning on the latter. The duo was dressed up in warm clothes including jackets and gloves. Shehnaaz captioned the post saying “coming soon” and a red heart. The same image was also shared by the rapper and he captioned it by saying this girl is mad.

Shehnaaz became a popular face in India through Bigg Boss 13, where she was liked and loved by the Indian audiences. The actress also made a guest appearance in season 14 of the reality show. Earlier, she was also seen in a television show named Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the show had to end.

The actress will next be seen in a music video paired opposite Sidharth Shukla. The song is sung by Shreya Ghosal and composed by Arko. This is their third song after Shona Shona and Bhula Dunga.