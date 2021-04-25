পিরিয়ডের পাঁচ দিন আগে-পরে Covid Vaccine নিলে আসতে পারে সমস্যা? কী বলছে কেন্দ্র

নিজস্ব প্রতিবেদন: Covid-19 ভ্যাকসিন নিলে মহিলাদের সমস্যা হচ্ছে। ব্যাঘাত ঘটছে পিরিয়ডের শৃঙ্খলে। এমনই তথ্য বিভিন্ন জায়গায় দেখা যাচ্ছে। সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতেও ছড়িয়ে পড়েছে। কিছু ক্ষেত্রে এই তথ্যের নেপথ্যে রাখা হচ্ছে একাধিক যুক্তি। সঠিক জ্ঞান না থাকলে যা সহজেই বিশ্বাস করে নিতে পারেন একাংশ। কিন্তু এই সমস্তটাই ভুয়ো। মিথ্যা প্রচার করে বিভ্রান্তির সৃষ্টি করা হচ্ছে বলে জানিয়েছে কেন্দ্র।

একটি Fake Post, সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ার বিভিন্ন প্ল্যাটফর্মে বিরাটাকার করে ছড়িয়ে পড়েছে। যা দেখে আশঙ্কা প্রকাশ করেছে একাধিক মহিলা। Press Information Bureau টুইট করে জানিয়েছে, সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় যে তথ্য ঘুরছে, তাতে উল্লেখ আছে, ঋতুচক্র হওয়ার ৫ দিন আগে ও ৫ দিন পরে ভ্যাকসিন নিলে সমস্যা দেখা দিতে পারে।

#Fake post circulating on social media claims that women should not take #COVID19Vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle. Don’t fall for rumours! All people above 18 should get vaccinated after May 1. Registration starts on April 28 on https://t.co/61Oox5pH7x pic.twitter.com/JMxoxnEFsy — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 24, 2021

কেন্দ্র থেকে জানান হয়েছে, গুজবে কান দেবেন না। এটি সম্পূর্ণ মিথ্যা প্রচার। ১৮ বছর থেকে কোভিড ভ্যাকসিন নেওয়া যাবে, কেন্দ্র সরকার ঘোষণা করার পরই ভ্যাকসিন নিলে ঋতুচক্রে সমস্যা হতে পারে এই ভুয়ো সংবাদ প্রকাশ্যে আসে।

A lot of patients messaging me asking if it’s safe/ effective to take the vaccine during their period. Some silly WhatsApp rumour has spooked everyone. Your period has no effect on the vaccine efficacy. Take it as soon as you can. Spread the word, please. — Dr. Munjaal V. Kapadia (@ScissorTongue) April 24, 2021

These rumours are engineered to prevent women from having early vaccine access and to foster vaccine hesitancy. Don’t fall for it. TAKE THE VACCINE. — Dr. Munjaal V. Kapadia (@ScissorTongue) April 24, 2021

I got both my doses when I had my periods. I got covid later on because I work in a hospital but recovered without side effects within a week all thanks to he vaccine. PLEASE GET VACCINATED, there will be very mild side effects BUT IT WILL SAVE YOUR LIFE. https://t.co/XqZCM0Ob0k — Wear your mask (@vakeel_saheba) April 24, 2021

ডাক্তার মহল থেকে জানান হয়েছে, যত দ্রুত সম্ভব এই ভুয়ো পোস্ট থামিয়ে দেওয়ার জন্য পদক্ষেপ করা হোক। তারা জানাচ্ছেন, ভ্যাকসিনের সঙ্গে কোনও সম্পর্ক নেই পিরিয়ডের।