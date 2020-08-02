Distribution of genji among drivers and workers on the personal initiative of Muharram Hossain, President of Motor Workers

Nayan Babu, Sapahar : On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Mahoram Hossain, President of Motor Workers in Naogaon Sapahar, distributed vests among 400 drivers, helpers and workers on his own initiative. Underwear was distributed among drivers, helpers and workers on Wednesday evening.

“I want to move forward with the confidence and inspiration of the drivers, helpers and workers,” said Mahram Hossain, president of Motor Workers. “I have been and will continue to be by the side of the workers, drivers and helper brothers as much as possible,” he added.